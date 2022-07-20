Russia - Hoover Dam - Volcano & NEOM 07/20/2022

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Today Pastor Stan shares how the Moloch and Baal Worshipers will try and destroy Jesus. Russia feels they are losing because of special troops. We take a look if Scalar Wave is responsible for the Anak Krakatua Eruption and finally, we take a look at a new Smart City being planned that will be called “NEOM”.
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