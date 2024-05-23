Truth and Righteousness

Leave them alone with their spirit of fear.
Matthew 25:41 KJV Bible
Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:
Revelation 14:11
King James Version Bible
And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.
