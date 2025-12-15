© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A growing body of critics argues that modern Democrac power no longer hinges on persuading voters, but on a sophisticated ecosystem of legal and media pressure designed to shape outcomes before ballots are cast. At the center of that claim are high-profile Democrat lawyers—Marc Elias, Norm Eisen, Mary McCord, and Andrew Weissmann—whose networks, detractors say, specialize in turning anonymous allegations into headline-driven political weapons. The alleged pattern is familiar: a provocative claim sourced to unnamed officials, rapid amplification by legacy media, and quiet corrections after public opinion has already shifted. Recent episodes—from disputed reporting around Arlington Cemetery to revived Trump-Epstein insinuations—are cited as examples of what critics call coordinated “lawfare.” Whether viewed as accountability or manipulation, the strategy raises a larger question: who really controls the narrative in American politics, and at what cost to public trust?
