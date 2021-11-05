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Where are the Men ? This is the question.
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130 views • November 05, 2021
I know where they are. Hiding under their wives and girlfriends skirts. I understand, however, that many of my friends are laying low for their job reasons. I would probably being doing the same if I was still living back in Newport Beach and working as a commericial real estate broker . Not wanting to rock the boat at work. I am sure this is what is going on. And I understand that.
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