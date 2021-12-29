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‼️SOLVED: Hawai'i Marshal Law Video with Army Soldiers in Dated Uniforms.
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132 views • December 29, 2021
Disclosure HUB, [12/27/2021 5:47 PM]
DETAILED DETAILS (HOW WE DO)
This is what I think is happening:
Basically he reclaimed his sovereignty via Hawaii and the Treaty of Maupiti then created a civil armed forces and is actively recruiting people into the newly created civil armed forces called Occupied Forces of Hawai'i thereby repatriating them into a new set of laws. He has declared war on the US in a formal declaration however it is non combatant.?
(https://t.me/+0GI0KksqAwZhY2Vh)Hour long video of him elaborating:
https://t.me/constitutionalawakening/384
Colonel Sam Likikoi's Latest video on his Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/sam.lilikoi/videos/1325562114544769
More info:
https://kingdomofhawaii.wordpress.com/embassy/international-treaties/treaty-of-maupiti/
NEA.org
(https://www.nea.org/advocating-for-change/new-from-nea/illegal-overthrow-hawaiian-kingdom-government)Brought to you by:
@disclosurehub
(GMG SHOP (https://greenmountaingardening.square.site/))
This video off Telegram:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V323oe9c7Wuu/
Thanks for the help Bri-guy
Previous video (other guy in OHF):
https://t.me/disclosurehub/3217
SHARE!
DETAILED DETAILS (HOW WE DO)
This is what I think is happening:
Basically he reclaimed his sovereignty via Hawaii and the Treaty of Maupiti then created a civil armed forces and is actively recruiting people into the newly created civil armed forces called Occupied Forces of Hawai'i thereby repatriating them into a new set of laws. He has declared war on the US in a formal declaration however it is non combatant.?
(https://t.me/+0GI0KksqAwZhY2Vh)Hour long video of him elaborating:
https://t.me/constitutionalawakening/384
Colonel Sam Likikoi's Latest video on his Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/sam.lilikoi/videos/1325562114544769
More info:
https://kingdomofhawaii.wordpress.com/embassy/international-treaties/treaty-of-maupiti/
NEA.org
(https://www.nea.org/advocating-for-change/new-from-nea/illegal-overthrow-hawaiian-kingdom-government)Brought to you by:
@disclosurehub
(GMG SHOP (https://greenmountaingardening.square.site/))
This video off Telegram:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V323oe9c7Wuu/
Thanks for the help Bri-guy
Previous video (other guy in OHF):
https://t.me/disclosurehub/3217
SHARE!
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