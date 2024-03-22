⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation(16–22 March 2024)Today, the RU AFs carried out a massive long-range air & sea-launched, ground-based & UAV attacks on power facilities, military indust complex, rail-road hubs, arsenals, deployt areas of AFU troops & foreign mercs.

The strike disrupted the functioning of the manufg enterps involved in issuing & repairing weapons, military hardware & ammo.Foreign military equip & weapons delivered to UKR from NATO countries have been destroyed, the transfer of enemy reserves to the front line has been disrupted & AFU & merc units have been neutralised in reconstitution areas.All targets have been achieved. From 16 - 22 March, in response to shelling of RU territory, attempts to break through & capture RU border settlements, the RU AFs carried out 49 air HP strikes, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, missile systs & UAVs.The strikes hit AFU decision making centres, airfield infrastructure, armament & military hardware repair workshop, UAV storage depots & uncrewed surface vehics, logistics support bases, as well as temporary deployt areas of special operations forces & foreign mercs.

▫️ In Kupyansk direct, units of the Zapad GoFs have engaged the AFs of UKR in the areas of Kotlyarovka, Berestovoye, Kislovka, Yagodnoye, Timkovka (Kharkov reg), Chervonaya Dibrova & Nadiya (LPR).

13 counter-attacks of assault groups of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brig, the 30th & 32nd Mechd brigs, as well as of the 18th UKR Nat'l Guard Brig close to Sinkovka (Kharkov reg) & Terny (DPR) have been repelled.

The AFU losses up to 400 UKR troops, 3 tanks, 3 armd fighting vehics, 25 motor vehics & 19 field artillery guns.

UKR fighters attempted to breach the border areas of Belgorod & Kursk regs. All the attacks have been repelled RU State border covering force.

▫️ In Belgorod direction, 3,000+ UKR & militant formations, 7 tanks, 15 armd vehicles & 17 motor vehics of the AFs of UKR have been eliminated during week.

▫️ Donetsk direct the Yug GoFs has liberated the Alebastrovaya rail station (DPR) & improved the situation along the front line.

1 airborne assault brigade, 1 tank brigade, 2 airmobile brigs, 4 mechd brigs & 3 assault brigs of the AF of UKR, as well as 3 territorial def brigs have been hit close to Razdolovka, Krasnoye, Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Konstantinovka & Georgiyevka (DPR).

10 counter-attacks of the AFU 46th & 81st airmobile brigs have been repelled near Belogorovka, Krasnogorovka & Novomikhailovka (DPR).

The enemy losses more than 1,885 UKR troops, 6 tanks, 13 armoured fighting vehics, 41 motor vehics, 17 field artillery guns & 9 field ammo depots.

▫️ Avdeyevka direct, the Tsentr GoFs liberated Orlovka & Tonenkoye (DPR) in coop with aviation & artillery.

▫️ Strikes delivered at manpower & hardware of 7 brigs of the AFs of UKR close to Berdychi, Netaylovo, Semenovka, Pervomayskoye, Novogorodskoye, Umanskoye & Ocheretino (DPR).

42 counter-attacks of the AFU's 47th Mechd, 59th Motorised Infantry, 78th Air Assault & 3rd Assault brigs have been repelled close to Leninskoye, Novobakhmutovka, Orlovka & Vodyanoye (DPR).

Over 2,195 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 21 armoured fight vehics, 65 motor vehics & 28 field artillery guns have been eliminated during week.

▫️ S Donetsk direct, the Vostok GoFs liberated Mirnoye (Zaporozhye reg) & improved its tactical position along the front line.

In addition, strikes were delivered at units of the 1st of UKR Nat'l Guard Brigade, 127th & 128th territl DEF brigs close to Shakhterskoye, Rovnopol & Urozhaynoye (DPR).

5 counter-attacks of the AFU 72nd mechd, 58th motorized infantry brigs have been repelled close to Urozhaynoye & Vladimirovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 935 UKR troops, 3 tanks, 11 armd fight vehics, 25 motor vehics & 7 field artillery guns.

▫️ Kherson direct, the RU troops inflicted fire damage on the 28, 65 mechd, 128th assault brigs, the 121st & 126th territ'l DEF brigs, the 35th marine brigs close (Kherson reg).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 330 UKR troops, 22 motor vehics & 11 field artillery guns.

▫️ The Groups' Missile Troops & Artillery & UAVs have neutralised 9 Czech-made Vampire MLRS launchers, 1 German-made IRIS-T AD battery, 2 U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 & AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare stations, as well as 4 UKR Anklav-N, Nota & Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations.

▫️ Russian AD systs have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of the UKR Air Force during week, along with 2 Tochka-U tactical missiles, 2 S-200 converted surface-to-surface guided missiles, 156 projectiles of HIMARS, Vampire, Grad, Olkha & Uragan MLRS & 992 UAVs. 📊 In total, 577 airplanes & 270 helicopters, 16,565 UAVs, 487 AD missile systs, 15,572 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,252 combat vehicles of multiple rocket launcher systs, 8,490 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 20,057 units of special military equip have been destroyed during the SMO.