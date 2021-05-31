Myocarditis, also known as inflammatory cardiomyopathy, is inflammation of the heart muscle. Symptoms can include shortness of breath, chest pain,

Nothing mild about myocarditis myocarditis is an inflammation a very serious information and usually an inspection of the heart muscle let's all remember that the heart is nothing but a muscle and it's responsibility for the for the entire life is to push blood around your body to get oxygen to yourself This is incredibly serious and to call these small numbers let me share with the audience with these with the CDC consider small numbers as of Friday's drop we have a total so far With the audience what these with the CDC considered small numbers answer Fridays drop from the CDC itself we have a total so far I've reported 152 cases of myocarditis and let me just share with you that the majority 70% of those of those rates or those occurrences happened in people between 18 and 44 is a large chunk coming in the group between 12 and 17 remember the 12 to 17 year old Jeb Bush program is just getting started I'm really begging parents and begging teams to pull Back STOP !!