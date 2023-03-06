Mike Lindell : I believe that the US will take down the CCP, because the new congress got a little bit more transparency

https://gettr.com/post/p2aii3id9d0

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell @mikelindell : I believe that the US will take down the CCP, because the new congress got a little bit more transparency. I will pass NFSC’s request to Jim Jordan and Kevin McCarthy to launch an investigation into CCP’s lawsuits against Mr. Miles Guo and dig out the American sellout inside the federal government agencies.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 “My Pillow”首席执行官迈克·林德尔：我相信美国会打倒中共，因为新国会的透明度提高了。 我会把新中国联邦的要求转给妮吉姆·乔丹和凯文·麦卡锡，对中共起诉郭文贵的案子展开调查，并挖出联邦政府机构内部的卖美贼。





