NAYA get exclusive footage showing an attack” FPV” on the U.S. Victoria military base near Baghdad International Airport.

The footage appears to show the U.S. air defense system failing to intercept it.

Adding, from Russia on Ukraine:

Kiev regime forces have been trying to attack Moscow with drones all day - 65 drones have already been shot down on their approach to the capital.

Enemy UAVs were shot down near Dubna, in Korolev, in the Istra and Ramenskoe districts, as well as in the Troitsky district. Due to the work of air defense systems, all airports - Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky - were temporarily closed. At the moment, they are operating normally. According to Sergey Sobyanin, there are no casualties, and specialists are working at the crash sites.

Adding, on Turkey:

At the core of the new provocative rhetoric is İbrahim Karagül (https://greekcitytimes.com/2026/01/12/turkish-advisor-threat-occupy-kastellorizo-israel-weapons-aegean/), a journalist and former director of the pro-government newspaper Yeni Şafak, who is considered someone with close ties to the Turkish president’s circle.

In a social media post, Karagül issued a series of threats against Greece, Cyprus (https://greekcitytimes.com/2026/03/10/oldest-hellenistic-building-discovered-paphos-cyprus/), and Israel, using especially aggressive and escalating language.

According to his claim, if Israel (https://greekcitytimes.com/2026/02/23/netanyahu-hexagon-alliances-greece-cyprus-2026/), in cooperation with the United States, tries to target Turkey in the future – following developments related to Iran – Ankara will respond militarily on multiple fronts.

He mentioned a possible military action against Greece, implying that Turkey might seize Aegean islands (https://greekcitytimes.com/2026/03/13/athens-firmly-rejects-turkeys-claims-over-patriot-deployment-on-karpathos-and-f-16s-in-cyprus/). He also referenced Western Thrace, even mentioning its "liberation," and took an even more extreme tone by discussing an occupation of Greece.

In the same context, Karagül further discussed the Cyprus issue, claiming that Turkey (https://greekcitytimes.com/2025/05/02/maj-gen-bakshi-india-turkey/) could take control of the entire island. In fact, he argued that the Republic of Cyprus acts as “Israel’s executor,” presenting a narrative that connects Nicosia to Tel Aviv’s strategic ambitions.

The Turkish commentator's rhetoric extended beyond Greece and Cyprus. In the same post, he claimed that the "real conflict" would eventually involve Israel, asserting that Turkey might even seize control of the country, attack Tel Aviv, and "liberate Jerusalem (https://greekcitytimes.com/2026/01/20/jerusalem-patriarchs-condemn-christian-zionism-as-harmful-ideology/)."

These statements are part of a broader climate of tension developing in the Eastern Mediterranean, especially after the escalation of the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran (https://greekcitytimes.com/2026/03/13/turkey-says-iranian-ballistic-missile-briefly-entered-its-airspace-before-nato-interception/), which directly affects the regional security balance.

Ankara's accusations towards Greece

At the same time, the Turkish Ministry of Defense accused Greece of violating the demilitarization regime of certain islands in the Eastern Aegean, citing international treaties that do not support their claim.

The Turkish ministry stated that Athens' actions are "illegal" and harm good-neighborly relations between the two countries. It also accused Greece of taking "selfish moves" and trying to exploit regional crises for its own benefit.

This report is linked to broader regional developments, as the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran has increased geopolitical tensions across the Eastern Mediterranean.

İbrahim Karagül's profile

İbrahim Karagül is known in Turkey for his strongly nationalist and often inflammatory views. He previously worked as editor of the Yeni Şafak newspaper, which is considered one of the most pro-government papers in the Turkish press.

In recent years, he has continued to publicly formulate conspiracy theories and extreme claims, claiming – among other things – that Greece is collaborating militarily with Israel to develop weapons systems on Aegean islands.

He has repeatedly claimed that missile depots and military installations have been set up near the Turkish border, portraying Greece as a threat to Turkey's security.

He is a staunch supporter of the "Blue Homeland" (https://greekcitytimes.com/2026/01/23/erdogan-abandoned-blue-homeland/) doctrine, frequently urging the Turkish leadership to take a more active, assertive stance in the Eastern Mediterranean.

ℹ️Turkey's envisioned Blue Homeland that aims to steal Greek and Cypriot maritime space.

Greek analysts believe that such statements are part of Ankara's broader communication strategy and propaganda, aimed at strengthening nationalist sentiment in Turkey and increasing pressure on Greek-Turkish relations.





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