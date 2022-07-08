Endless Mass-Shooting PYSOP - Eric Holder 1995 'Brainwash, Be Repetitive' To Get The Guns

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July 4th to Uvalde to Las Vegas to Sandy to Aurora etc. etc. etc. - repetitive events over and over wearing out the script...
Cui bono...? question is not hard to answer
Ongoing for too many years now to remember them all
see back 2015: One 'Mass Shooting' Per Week Since Obama: Staged - Scripted? - 'Illuminati' Gun Control Card, Paris, Holder
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2015/10/oregon-one-mass-shooting-per-week-since.html