Government's cruel court making things worse for disputing families with Maryann Petri Registered nurse & Author

Very few of us don’t know someone who has suffered the grinder of Family Court or Child Protective Service. The former seems a justice system more appropriate for the terror of Stalin, and the latter seems a “gift” from the Gestapo. Both have combined to create a tragic phenomenon called Parental Alienation.



Presenting the Orwellian world of Family “law” is Maryann Petri, author of Dismantling Family Court Corruption: Why Taking The Kids Was Not Enough. Based on personal experience, Maryann explains what makes Family Court corrupt, how CPS gets away routinely with false allegations, what perpetuates Parental Alienation, and encourages entitlement is not only the opposition but also the children.



Telling her own story that may be made into a movie, Ms. Petri proposes solutions to depoliticize the judges themselves, as well as to radically overhaul the entire apparatus of how society protects against child abuse and adjudicates family disputes.