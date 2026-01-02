Precious Metals And Why They Make Sense Today | On The Fringe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a lot of speculation around precious metals. Join Dr. Peter C. Earle and myself as we discuss what is happening with the stock market, currency issues, and how precious metals fit into this changing time we are in.
Peter's site he is affiliated with: https://aier.org/people/peter-c-earle/
Peter's Book - Gold in Uncertain Times: https://amzn.to/4jmMTGt
