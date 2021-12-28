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THE TRUTH ABOUT VIRUSES
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61 views • December 28, 2021
The following presentation features virologists, doctors and medical researchers exposing the truth about viruses - what they are, and what they are not; the germ theory vs. terrain theory of medicine; the history of virology, and the emerging science of exosomes.
As always, thanks for watching!
Black Diamond website links:
https://blackadiamond.blogspot.com/ Video's
https://bannedvideosa.blogspot.com/ Video's
Gendered Media: The Influence of Media on Views
https://anghellucy.blogspot.com/2019/07/gendered-media-influence-of-media-on.html
The MATRIX of SODOMY Part 1
https://anghellucy.blogspot.com/2018/12/the-martrix-of-sodomy.html
The MATRIX of SODOMY Part 2 The Original Drag Queens
https://anghellucy.blogspot.com/2018/12/the-martrix-of-sodomy-part-2-original.html
Instant House for $50K
https://www.boxabl.com/reserve?ref=freddyricardorozenstein
Donation: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/BlackaDiamond
As always, thanks for watching!
Black Diamond website links:
https://blackadiamond.blogspot.com/ Video's
https://bannedvideosa.blogspot.com/ Video's
Gendered Media: The Influence of Media on Views
https://anghellucy.blogspot.com/2019/07/gendered-media-influence-of-media-on.html
The MATRIX of SODOMY Part 1
https://anghellucy.blogspot.com/2018/12/the-martrix-of-sodomy.html
The MATRIX of SODOMY Part 2 The Original Drag Queens
https://anghellucy.blogspot.com/2018/12/the-martrix-of-sodomy-part-2-original.html
Instant House for $50K
https://www.boxabl.com/reserve?ref=freddyricardorozenstein
Donation: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/BlackaDiamond
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