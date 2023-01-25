“Pedo Whisperer” BUSTS Teachers with Infant Porn! Meet the Man who Baits & Catches SICK Pedophiles

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





January 24, 2023





The "Pedo Whisperer" joins DeAnna Lorraine! The Pedo Whisperer is a 22-year old brave vigilante who has a channel called "Predator Poachers" that takes a camera crew around all over the US to bait, catch, and expose sick violent Pedophiles! Many of his cases have led to real arrests. His videos are shocking and he talks about his backstory, why he got into "hunting Pedos," the most shocking Pedos he's encountered, and more. Must watch and share interview!





DeAnna also goes over hottest headlines of the day, new Died Suddenly victims, and Diamond & Silk's eye-opening funeral speech with Trump attending.





WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!





