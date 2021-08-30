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Brighton Vaccination Centre Protest 30th August 2021 With Kate Shemirani
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40 views • September 03, 2021
Bank holiday Monday 30th August 2021 protest at the new covid vaccination centre in Brighton's Churchill Square Shopping Centre. With natural nurse in a toxic world Kate Shemirani.
Brief snippet of opening music: Remeece's 'Don't Tek Di Vaccine'
Brief snippet of opening music: Remeece's 'Don't Tek Di Vaccine'
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