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Willow (1989, Arcade)
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35 views • January 08, 2022
Willow is a platformer developed and published by Capcom. It was only released in the arcades. It's an adaption of the 1988 fantasy film Willow. While Capcom also released an adaption of the film for the NES under the same name, that one is completely different game.
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