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The Most Supreme Supplement: Vitamin D
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58 views • April 27, 2021
If I were only allowed to take one supplement for the rest of my life, the choice would not be that hard. It’s vitamin D by a mile. It’s really quite amazing to me that something so important gets overlooked or misused to the degree that vitamin D does. I’m about to set that all straight right now and show you how to best supplement this critically important hormone. So let’s get started.
Vitamin D is what’s called a prohormone. These are substances in which the body converts into a hormone. This particular prohormone is used in over 1000 different functions in the body. Vitamin D being a hormone is often linked to testosterone production. There have been numerous studies done on the correlation between vitamin D and testosterone. One study done at a Medical University in Austria found that when healthy males take 3332 IU’s of vitamin D daily for a year, they end up with 25.2% more testosterone on average compared to the placebo group. Many other studies seem to confirm that trend. Oh, and I will mention that vitamin D is more effective at preventing the flu than the actual flu shot is.
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Vitamin D is what’s called a prohormone. These are substances in which the body converts into a hormone. This particular prohormone is used in over 1000 different functions in the body. Vitamin D being a hormone is often linked to testosterone production. There have been numerous studies done on the correlation between vitamin D and testosterone. One study done at a Medical University in Austria found that when healthy males take 3332 IU’s of vitamin D daily for a year, they end up with 25.2% more testosterone on average compared to the placebo group. Many other studies seem to confirm that trend. Oh, and I will mention that vitamin D is more effective at preventing the flu than the actual flu shot is.
As an Amazon Associate I earn on qualifying purchases.
Now D3/K2 https://amzn.to/3dUFSfX
Carlson D3/K2 https://amzn.to/2QYCZld
https://twitter.com/SupplementalSe1
https://www.facebook.com/supplementalsense/
https://supplementalsense.tumblr.com/
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