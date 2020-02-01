Trump Holds HISTORIC Iowa Rally That Has Every Single 2020 Dem DROOLING Over the Crowd Size!

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Mike LaChance from American Lookout reports, Trump held a very big rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday night, just days before the first Democrat caucus in the state. It was another packed crowd and people seemed to be having a great time.