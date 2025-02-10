© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A federal court has issued a temporary restraining order preventing the Trump administration from transferring three Venezuelan illegal aliens, currently detained in New Mexico, to the Guantánamo Bay detention facility in Cuba. This legal action challenges the administration's broader initiative to relocate certain detained illegals to Guantánamo Bay.
Attorneys for the illegal aliens claim they are not members of the Tren de Aragua gang. They also cite a lack of "availability of legal process and counsel" for the accused.
SOURCE: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/obama-appointed-judge-blocks-ice-from-sending-venezuelan-gang-members-to-guantanamo-bay/