Leaving Prison: A Reflection on Being Left Behind

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feeling left behind and trapped in the depths of nothingness, I vividly remember longing for someone to care. This TikTok is for all those who have felt the same. 💔
See and share more shorts at https://fdrurl.com/tiktok
Watch the entire show at https://freedomain.locals.com/post/5943508/i-got-free-and-came-back