© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bibi bombs Iran to 'stay in office forever' - Bill Clinton
'Constant killing of civilians'
Netanyahu needs war with Iran to ‘STAY IN OFFICE FOREVER’ – Bill Clinton
💬 “But we don’t have to have all this outright, constant killing of civilians who can’t defend themselves,” Clinton warned — addressing “peace maker” (https://t.me/SputnikInt/87329) Trump.