The David Knight Show (15 Jan 20 Full Show)

Topics by Timecode:00:09:08: Jet dumps toxic fuel on school kids in LA during emergency — but what about toxic vaccines being dumped on them? Doctors & experts, supporters of vaccines, candidly admit the toxicity & lack of safety studies at WHO Vaccine Safety Conferences00:26:17: Horror writer Stephen King, beloved Trump troll of the left, faces the horrors of the prog-left as he dares to tweet about merit over identity politics when it comes to “art”00:31:37: Warren sells a t-shirt bragging about being an “arrogant, impossible woman”. We noticed when she bitch slapped Bernie at the debate. But she also asserts that as president she would have vast autocratic powers. Radical, autocratic, despotic also apply00:46:35: Live interview with Matt Shea, popular 6 term state rep VoteShea.com, has become the target of radical leftists in control of Washington state & establishment media, labeling him a “domestic terrorist” without any evidence and denying due process. What is happening & will they be able to expel him?01:28:40: Virginia Democrat calls THOUSANDS of 2A protestors mentally ill & suggest they should be Red-Flagged01:55:48 PROOF: Democrats NEVER believed Russia “hacked” the 2016 electionCleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!