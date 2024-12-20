BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

10 year old Jeremy's NDE and the coming "Alien" Deception (they're Demons!)
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
194 views • 4 months ago

This is the Near Death Experience of Jeremy Perrey as narrated by his mother Giovanna Lanning of Hudson, Indiana in 2012. At the age of 10, Jeremy died for 40 minutes. During that time he met Jesus, and was shown a vision of World War 3 and the coming "Alien" Deception (they are actually Demons). Unfortunately, Jeremy eventually passed away at age 13, verified here: https://www.kpcnews.com/article_bbedec39-dd1c-5422-a5cc-10fd6e6bde18.html and his mother narrated his testimony shortly after his passing.


I've heard and seen many NDE's over the years, and this one truly resonated with my Spirit. If you're not familiar with the Book of Enoch, I'd highly recommend doing so. It was well known in Jesus' time, it is referenced in the Bible, and it's meant for our generation. https://www.bitchute.com/video/UVCvuDQtyIa4


What people will be told are "Aliens" or "Interdimensional Beings" will actually be "Demons/Nephilim" or "Fallen Angels."


Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HRG0PvPqlw

Keywords
deceptionjesusaliendemonww3enochnephilimndenear death experienceworld warjeremy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy