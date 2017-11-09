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[Nov 9, 2017] OverDose Denver Mixtape | Before ODD TV | Rap Music (Full Album) ▶️️ (51.3K views on YouTube!) (language warning)
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6 views • September 24, 2020
Purchase hard copy of the album here:
https://amzn.to/2xpocXh
WARNING: This music is not for the faint of heart. Only listen if you are interested in how I used to be before I transformed into ODD TV. I didn't always rap about truth, but I was always a misfit and deep down I knew reality was messed up. My path has been extremely wild and chaotic. Before my wife Sara settled me down and I became who I am today, I was the craziest dude you probably would have ever met. These aren't just songs. These are musical adaptations of my previous lifestyle and the innerworkings of my mind. If you liked Never Sleep Again and my Anti NWO mixtape, then you should be fine listening to this. I have always had a rebellious truth seeker in me waiting to be freed and you'll hear it in a lot of these songs. But others................. Don't say I didn't warn ya... But hey, you may actually like it. I still do. =) - ODD TV aka OverDose Denver.
Tracklisting:
0:00 I Wish
4:01 King of Rap
6:59 Not Here Anymore
10:37 As The World Burns
14:03 Bad Credit
18:28 Beautiful
22:14 Born Alone, Die Alone
25:40 Drain Me Dry
29:11 Til The Day I Die
32:33 Everybody O.D
36:16 How It Ends
39:29 Murderous
42:53 Need Some Sleep
47:11 Misfit
51:13 More Afraid of You
54:56 Whatever I Choose, Whatever I feel
59:24 Raw Material
1:02:59 Runnin' from the Devil
1:06:43 Takin' the Cake
1:10:53 Touch the Sky
1:15:11 Bandana on My Face
1:18:48 Glitch in the System
1:22:26 The Bad Guy
1:26:15 Who's Ready?
1:30:14 White Rapper
1:33:15 Will Anybody Ever Love Me?
1:37:14 Zombie Girl
1:40:06 Effin' my GF
1:43:15 You Wanna Give it Away
1:45:39 Claim the World
1:49:51 Denver CO
1:53:35 Mutated
1:57:30 This is Destiny
2:00:36 Get the Fuck Away from Me
2:05:10 Hatin' Me
2:09:21 Hurt (Cover)
O.D.D TV / ODD TV / ODD Reality:
Please subscribe here in case of termination:
http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTV3
SUPPORT this Channel if you choose:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
paypal: https://paypal.me/FlatEarth247
venmo: @ODDTV
cashapp: $ODDTV
Bitcoin: 3CgzSM65dbL3KM8GUuwgiyWDHvk3AbZ4x4
Bitcoin Cash: qp2ufts6eeyq8369slz8gys0vzq45l64yul28dy8kp
Ethereum: 0xEdC21a0D35999893a39bF4011Ca957e079A6b0eb
Litecoin: MG5CXc4bxHf1UNzJrXkMybLLps6D5rhT11 ______________________________
Backup Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTV3
CD’s: http://lnnk.in/OUs
T- Shirts: http://lnnk.in/esaU
Facebook: http://lnnk.in/iBaa
Soundcloud: http://lnnk.in/i6ae
Instagram: http://lnnk.in/i8ae
Twitter: http://lnnk.in/izaa
Spotify: http://lnnk.in/Mzr
Blogger https://shorturl.me/bLB79D
FE Playlist: http://lnnk.in/MDr
© matt procella / overdose denver truth-a-vision
https://amzn.to/2xpocXh
WARNING: This music is not for the faint of heart. Only listen if you are interested in how I used to be before I transformed into ODD TV. I didn't always rap about truth, but I was always a misfit and deep down I knew reality was messed up. My path has been extremely wild and chaotic. Before my wife Sara settled me down and I became who I am today, I was the craziest dude you probably would have ever met. These aren't just songs. These are musical adaptations of my previous lifestyle and the innerworkings of my mind. If you liked Never Sleep Again and my Anti NWO mixtape, then you should be fine listening to this. I have always had a rebellious truth seeker in me waiting to be freed and you'll hear it in a lot of these songs. But others................. Don't say I didn't warn ya... But hey, you may actually like it. I still do. =) - ODD TV aka OverDose Denver.
Tracklisting:
0:00 I Wish
4:01 King of Rap
6:59 Not Here Anymore
10:37 As The World Burns
14:03 Bad Credit
18:28 Beautiful
22:14 Born Alone, Die Alone
25:40 Drain Me Dry
29:11 Til The Day I Die
32:33 Everybody O.D
36:16 How It Ends
39:29 Murderous
42:53 Need Some Sleep
47:11 Misfit
51:13 More Afraid of You
54:56 Whatever I Choose, Whatever I feel
59:24 Raw Material
1:02:59 Runnin' from the Devil
1:06:43 Takin' the Cake
1:10:53 Touch the Sky
1:15:11 Bandana on My Face
1:18:48 Glitch in the System
1:22:26 The Bad Guy
1:26:15 Who's Ready?
1:30:14 White Rapper
1:33:15 Will Anybody Ever Love Me?
1:37:14 Zombie Girl
1:40:06 Effin' my GF
1:43:15 You Wanna Give it Away
1:45:39 Claim the World
1:49:51 Denver CO
1:53:35 Mutated
1:57:30 This is Destiny
2:00:36 Get the Fuck Away from Me
2:05:10 Hatin' Me
2:09:21 Hurt (Cover)
O.D.D TV / ODD TV / ODD Reality:
Please subscribe here in case of termination:
http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTV3
SUPPORT this Channel if you choose:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
paypal: https://paypal.me/FlatEarth247
venmo: @ODDTV
cashapp: $ODDTV
Bitcoin: 3CgzSM65dbL3KM8GUuwgiyWDHvk3AbZ4x4
Bitcoin Cash: qp2ufts6eeyq8369slz8gys0vzq45l64yul28dy8kp
Ethereum: 0xEdC21a0D35999893a39bF4011Ca957e079A6b0eb
Litecoin: MG5CXc4bxHf1UNzJrXkMybLLps6D5rhT11 ______________________________
Backup Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTV3
CD’s: http://lnnk.in/OUs
T- Shirts: http://lnnk.in/esaU
Facebook: http://lnnk.in/iBaa
Soundcloud: http://lnnk.in/i6ae
Instagram: http://lnnk.in/i8ae
Twitter: http://lnnk.in/izaa
Spotify: http://lnnk.in/Mzr
Blogger https://shorturl.me/bLB79D
FE Playlist: http://lnnk.in/MDr
© matt procella / overdose denver truth-a-vision
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