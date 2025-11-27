Matt Smith: The Preparation or How to Become a Renaissance Man

Matt Smith discusses the smashing book he co-authored with Doug Casey and his son Maxim Smith on how to skip university and become a renaissance man ("The Preparation: How To Become Competent, Confident, and Dangerous"). He touches on the hero's journey, Greco-Roman virtues, his son's current path through "the preparation," how it's financed and designed (e.g. anchor and academic courses), why the current system has failed, and much more. The book also has utility for homeschooling children as well as for middle-aged and elderly men seeking to better themselves.





Websites

The Preparation https://www.thepreparation.com

The Preparation: How To Become Competent, Confident, and Dangerous https://www.amazon.com/Preparation-Become-Competent-Confident-Dangerous/dp/B0FLRKZCKL

Maxim Smith https://www.maximsmith.com

Smith Sense https://www.smithsense.com

Crisis Investing https://www.crisisinvesting.com





About Matt Smith

Matt Smith is an American entrepreneur and economic commentator who relocated to Uruguay in 2021, where he operates a regenerative cattle ranch. He co-hosts the podcast Doug Casey’s Take with author and economist Doug Casey, offering analysis on global markets, monetary policy, and geopolitical trends. Matt also publishes the financial newsletter Crisis Investing on Substack. And just recently, he co-authored the book, The Preparation: How to become Competent, Confident, and Dangerous with Doug Casey and his 20 year old son, Maxim.





