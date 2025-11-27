BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Matt Smith: The Preparation or How to Become a Renaissance Man
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
412 followers
47 views • 1 day ago

Matt Smith discusses the smashing book he co-authored with Doug Casey and his son Maxim Smith on how to skip university and become a renaissance man ("The Preparation: How To Become Competent, Confident, and Dangerous"). He touches on the hero's journey, Greco-Roman virtues, his son's current path through "the preparation," how it's financed and designed (e.g. anchor and academic courses), why the current system has failed, and much more. The book also has utility for homeschooling children as well as for middle-aged and elderly men seeking to better themselves.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

The Preparation https://www.thepreparation.com

The Preparation: How To Become Competent, Confident, and Dangerous https://www.amazon.com/Preparation-Become-Competent-Confident-Dangerous/dp/B0FLRKZCKL

Maxim Smith https://www.maximsmith.com

Smith Sense https://www.smithsense.com

Crisis Investing https://www.crisisinvesting.com


About Matt Smith

Matt Smith is an American entrepreneur and economic commentator who relocated to Uruguay in 2021, where he operates a regenerative cattle ranch. He co-hosts the podcast Doug Casey’s Take with author and economist Doug Casey, offering analysis on global markets, monetary policy, and geopolitical trends. Matt also publishes the financial newsletter Crisis Investing on Substack. And just recently, he co-authored the book, The Preparation: How to become Competent, Confident, and Dangerous with Doug Casey and his 20 year old son, Maxim.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon

workcollegecommunismeconomylgbtwokejobsmasculinityuniversityacademiamanlinessrenaissance man
