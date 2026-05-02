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NOW IS THE DAY OF SALVATION, RECEIVE THE GRACE OF YAHWEH, 2 Corinthians 6:1-18, 20260502
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

2 Corinthians 6:1-18

King James Version

We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.

- 1 Cor. 3:9: For we are labourers together with God: ye are God's husbandry, ye are God's building.

(For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)

- Is. 49:8: Thus saith the Lord, In an acceptable time have I heard thee, and in a day of salvation have I helped thee: and I will preserve thee, and give thee for a covenant of the people, to establish the earth, to cause to inherit the desolate heritages;

Giving no offence in any thing, that the ministry be not blamed:

- Rom. 14:13: 13 Let us not therefore judge one another any more: but judge this rather, that no man put a stumblingblock or an occasion to fall in his brother's way.

But in all things approving ourselves as the ministers of God, in much patience, in afflictions, in necessities, in distresses

- 1 Cor. 4:1: 4 Let a man so account of us, as of the ministers of Christ, and stewards of the mysteries of God.

In stripes, in imprisonments, in tumults, in labours, in watchings, in fastings;

- 2 Cor. 11:23: 23 Are they ministers of Christ? (I speak as a fool) I am more; in labours more abundant, in stripes above measure, in prisons more frequent, in deaths oft.

By pureness, by knowledge, by long suffering, by kindness, by the Holy Ghost, by love unfeigned,

By the word of truth, by the power of God, by the armour of righteousness on the right hand and on the left,

- Rom. 13:12; 2 Cor. 10:4:

2 Cor. 10:4:

(For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;)

FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:

Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)

Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)

 

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

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godgracesalvationlighttruthpowerjudgetimewordcommunionministryunbelievercovenantdarknessvainheritagebuildlaborfellowshipunequalinheritunrighteouspreserveestablishsuccor
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