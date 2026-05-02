NOW IS THE DAY OF SALVATION, RECEIVE THE GRACE OF YAHWEH, 2 Corinthians 6:1-18, 20260502

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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
2 Corinthians 6:1-18
King James Version
We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
- 1 Cor. 3:9: 9 For we are labourers together with God: ye are God's husbandry, ye are God's building.
2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
- Is. 49:8: 8 Thus saith the Lord, In an acceptable time have I heard thee, and in a day of salvation have I helped thee: and I will preserve thee, and give thee for a covenant of the people, to establish the earth, to cause to inherit the desolate heritages;
3 Giving no offence in any thing, that the ministry be not blamed:
- Rom. 14:13: 13 Let us not therefore judge one another any more: but judge this rather, that no man put a stumblingblock or an occasion to fall in his brother's way.
4 But in all things approving ourselves as the ministers of God, in much patience, in afflictions, in necessities, in distresses
- 1 Cor. 4:1: 4 Let a man so account of us, as of the ministers of Christ, and stewards of the mysteries of God.
5 In stripes, in imprisonments, in tumults, in labours, in watchings, in fastings;
- 2 Cor. 11:23: 23 Are they ministers of Christ? (I speak as a fool) I am more; in labours more abundant, in stripes above measure, in prisons more frequent, in deaths oft.
6 By pureness, by knowledge, by long suffering, by kindness, by the Holy Ghost, by love unfeigned,
7 By the word of truth, by the power of God, by the armour of righteousness on the right hand and on the left,
2 Cor. 10:4:
4 (For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;)
FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:
Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)
Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)
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