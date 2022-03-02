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The Sodomite Spirit: This thing is defiling churches with provocative dress and witchcraft
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177 views • March 02, 2022
In this video, we show how the sodomite spirit has infiltrated the church and is defiling everyone in the church with that foul sodomite spirit.
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