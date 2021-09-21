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Plandemic / Scamdemic - A Deep State Attack on Freedom - A Film By MrTruthBomb
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258 views • September 21, 2021
This film discusses the global pandemic, as an attack on freedom by the Deep State Cabal.
(THIS FILM WAS ORIGINALLY AIRED JULY 2020)
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised to allow the best content possible for my subscribers.
Please feel free to download for yourself or to your channel to share with others.
MrTruthBomb is on
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2
https://rumble.com/vgcugl-the-deep-state-war-part-6-pedogate-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-part-one.html
Twitter: @TruthbombMr
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
https://odysee.com/@MrTruthBomb:0/DSW3:6
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Parler: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
“Plandemic/Scamdemic : A Deep State attack on Freedom”
Featuring:
(In no particular order)
X22 report - x22report.com
In Pursuit of Truth - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xe2ztraIRXRX/
Jordan Sather - http://jordansather.com
Rudy Giuliani
JSNIP4 - https://www.youtube.com/user/jsnip4
Dr Lozano
Alistair Williams - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOiyePZsl-bFHGUk8f7tv_Q
Lionel Nation
SGT Report - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/
Dr Erickson
Kayleigh McEnany
Tucker Carlson
Dr Mikovic
Project Veritas
London Real - https://www.youtube.com/user/LondonRealTV
Joe M
Sen Dr. Jensen
And We Know : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1uDxpDogKMs9/
Ben Swann
All illustrations by Ben Garrison -
https://bengarrison.com
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.
The Mr TruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise
(THIS FILM WAS ORIGINALLY AIRED JULY 2020)
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised to allow the best content possible for my subscribers.
Please feel free to download for yourself or to your channel to share with others.
MrTruthBomb is on
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2
https://rumble.com/vgcugl-the-deep-state-war-part-6-pedogate-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-part-one.html
Twitter: @TruthbombMr
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
https://odysee.com/@MrTruthBomb:0/DSW3:6
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Parler: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
“Plandemic/Scamdemic : A Deep State attack on Freedom”
Featuring:
(In no particular order)
X22 report - x22report.com
In Pursuit of Truth - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xe2ztraIRXRX/
Jordan Sather - http://jordansather.com
Rudy Giuliani
JSNIP4 - https://www.youtube.com/user/jsnip4
Dr Lozano
Alistair Williams - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOiyePZsl-bFHGUk8f7tv_Q
Lionel Nation
SGT Report - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/
Dr Erickson
Kayleigh McEnany
Tucker Carlson
Dr Mikovic
Project Veritas
London Real - https://www.youtube.com/user/LondonRealTV
Joe M
Sen Dr. Jensen
And We Know : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1uDxpDogKMs9/
Ben Swann
All illustrations by Ben Garrison -
https://bengarrison.com
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.
The Mr TruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise
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