RUTGERS' VACCINE APARTHEID - THE PERSECUTION WORSENS UNLESS WE STOP IT NOW

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Rutgers U announces students are required to receive vaccine, as senators call "anti-vaxxers" domestic terrorists. Legislators call for banning 'conspiracy theorists' from government. The push for vaccine apartheid and censorship of critical thought is accelerating, and the state is creating a sub-human class of "untermensch" who are dangerous. This is happening rapidly. Christian from the Ice Age Farmer broacast stresses how urgent the situation is in this bitchute exclusive.