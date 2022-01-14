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1918 Spanish Flu 2020 COVID Coincidences or HISTORY REPEATING Also added overlooked Aspirin Angle
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290 views • January 14, 2022
1918 Spanish Flu 2020 COVID Coincidences or HISTORY REPEATING Also added overlooked Aspirin Angle
Hugo Talks
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/Spanish-Flu-Bolshavik-Revolution-History-Repeating-Hugo-Talks--lockdown2:a
https://rumble.com/vsivlf-spanish-flu-bolshevik-revolution-history-repeating-hugo-talks-lockdown.html
https://hugotalks.com/2022/01/13/spanish-flu-bolshevik-revolution-history-repeating-hugo-talks-lockdown/
Spanish Flu Bolshevik Revolution HISTORY REPEATING? Hugo Talks #lockdown
Video added at the end
https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/49/9/1405/301441
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/10/091002132346.htm#
https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/03/aspirin-contributed-to-mortalities-of-1918-1919-spanish-influenza-and-more/
Hugo Talks
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/Spanish-Flu-Bolshavik-Revolution-History-Repeating-Hugo-Talks--lockdown2:a
https://rumble.com/vsivlf-spanish-flu-bolshevik-revolution-history-repeating-hugo-talks-lockdown.html
https://hugotalks.com/2022/01/13/spanish-flu-bolshevik-revolution-history-repeating-hugo-talks-lockdown/
Spanish Flu Bolshevik Revolution HISTORY REPEATING? Hugo Talks #lockdown
Video added at the end
https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/49/9/1405/301441
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/10/091002132346.htm#
https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/03/aspirin-contributed-to-mortalities-of-1918-1919-spanish-influenza-and-more/
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