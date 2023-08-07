JP Update - Escorting a Nordic VIP on a Triangle-shaped Spacecraft

Dr. Michael Salla
August 7, 2023
In his latest mission update, JP explains how he was part of a team sent on an antigravity flying triangle shaped craft to a distant location, probably Asia, to meet with a Nordic extraterrestrial or Inner Earth Being, and bring him to the US. JP describes details of the spacecraft, the mission objective, how his team were commanded not to communicate with the ET/Inner Earth Being, the Nordic's demeanor during the flight, and how the Nordic was dropped off a military base in the USA for an unknown purpose.
For a book discussing JP's first ET contacts and missions with US Space Command, visit: Now Available – US Army Insider Missions – Book 8 in SSP Series
For the full list of JP mission updates, photos and videos, visit: https://exopolitics.org/jp-articles-photos-videos/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWi1ZH27zyo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.