JP Update - Escorting a Nordic VIP on a Triangle-shaped Spacecraft

Dr. Michael Salla





August 7, 2023





In his latest mission update, JP explains how he was part of a team sent on an antigravity flying triangle shaped craft to a distant location, probably Asia, to meet with a Nordic extraterrestrial or Inner Earth Being, and bring him to the US. JP describes details of the spacecraft, the mission objective, how his team were commanded not to communicate with the ET/Inner Earth Being, the Nordic's demeanor during the flight, and how the Nordic was dropped off a military base in the USA for an unknown purpose.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWi1ZH27zyo