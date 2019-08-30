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Does Former Prime Minister Kim Campbell Want President Trump Dead?
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33 views • August 30, 2019
Many of you forget that Canada once had a woman in charge. That's right, an androgynous over-the-top stupid woman was our prime minister for a very short time. She became prime minister because the prime minister at the time, Brian Mulroney was under investigation for crimes he did commit and he chose to walk away to end the investigation, then passed the buck to the idiot who is the subject office video.
Kim Campbell has been trying to remain relevant for years and as I mentioned almost none of you know who she is. In a nutshell, she is a hardcore leftist extremist who hates the United States of America and can't wait to insult the great President Trump. This time of course she went too far by wishing ill on residents in Florida who have to contend with the next hurricane which is on its way. Here's my commentary on her stupidity.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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Kim Campbell has been trying to remain relevant for years and as I mentioned almost none of you know who she is. In a nutshell, she is a hardcore leftist extremist who hates the United States of America and can't wait to insult the great President Trump. This time of course she went too far by wishing ill on residents in Florida who have to contend with the next hurricane which is on its way. Here's my commentary on her stupidity.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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