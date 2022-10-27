What Consequences for China’s Chairman Xi’s Consolidation of Power

https://gnews.org/articles/494180
Summary：10/24/2022 Neil Thomas: The main consequence of Xi Jinping's centralization of power is that it will make him more likely to advance his policy agenda further. Politics is going to become the priority of this government relative to growth and to opening.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.