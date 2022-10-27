What Consequences for China’s Chairman Xi’s Consolidation of Power

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https://gnews.org/articles/494180
Summary：10/24/2022 Neil Thomas: The main consequence of Xi Jinping's centralization of power is that it will make him more likely to advance his policy agenda further. Politics is going to become the priority of this government relative to growth and to opening.