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COVID vaccine = Mark of the Beast - DOCUMENTARY [Part 1- MIND & BODY ]
The Power Of Truth
The Power Of Truth
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135 views • May 15, 2021
Most credits to : Human Temples of Baal - Revelations of Jesus Christ Ministries CENSORED from YouTube
Official CDC Policy about isolation camps for vaccine refusers by the end of the yearj
https://cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html

Leaked document about government timelines in Canada
https://thecanadianreport.ca/is-this-leaked-memo-really-trudeaus-covid-plan-for-2021-you-decide/

CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA (Vaccine patent number in title, through nano technology)
https://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docld=WO2020060606&;tab=PCTBIBLIO

The SLAVECOIN is Here - Blockchained to the BEAST - A documentary - ⁣SMHP (Shaking My Head Productions)
https://youtu.be/qgdttU-sH9l

DNA frequency control grid (5G) - The Truth Will Set You Free
https://youtu.be/t_60kY9xT7A

The birth of a new race A race within a race - SMHP (Shaking My Head Productions)
https://youtu/be/gpeMeIsswc

The trans H+ Image of the Beast Agenda Exposed - ⁣SMHP (Shaking My Head Productions)
https://youtu/be/rZagn8xU-xo

Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy