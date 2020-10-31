PATRIOTIC ALTERNATIVE - OCTOBER UPDATE

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We give an update on Patriotic Alternative’s progress, the party's new campaign against the SNP's proposed anti-free speech law, Grandma Towler's Tea and much more.
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Laura Towler
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/lauratowler
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thisislaurat