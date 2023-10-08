Max Lucado 3 PROMISES God has KEPT that should give you HOPE

Glenn Beck





Oct 8, 2023





How do we have true peace, hope, and faith in God when everything around us is descending into chaos? Glenn speaks with pastor and "God Never Gives Up on You" author Max Lucado, who has experienced both unexplainable peace and difficult struggles. And he tells Glenn the answer is simple: "Build your life on the promises of God, not the circumstances of life." Max gives examples of the promises God has kept, including 3 that are still coming true today — that Israel would multiply, would bless the world, and would have land — that should give you hope that God will always follow through on his word. Plus, he and Glenn discuss Glenn's new 40-day journey to restore our nation.





