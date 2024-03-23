Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 22, 2024

Episode 2243 - Are they flooding the market with certain synthetic foods/protein? -Is cell phone usage harming people and pets? -Is intermittent fasting causing health issues? -How much water should you be drinking? -How dangerous is your smartphone frequency? -Why you shouldn’t look at your phone 30 mins before bed? -Are our voices being muzzled? Are you using your voice? Where are you leading your children? High energy must listen show!

