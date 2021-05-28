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Choral Evensong of Pentecost Tuesday
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1 view • May 28, 2021
Program: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mY4gmMR4ygv1oZg81gMp0ydFJP-qSomI/view?usp=sharing
Solemn Evensong
Tuesday in the Octave of Pentecost
According to the Ordinariate Use Divine Office
Tuesday, May 25th, A.D. 2021
7:00 PM
Incarnation Catholic Church
Orlando, Florida
00:00 Prelude: Factus est repente - Gerald Near (b. 1942)
03:30 Hymn: Before thy throne, O God, we kneel - ST. PETERSBURG
07:00 Opening Sentence and Penitential Rite
09:10 Preces - Thomas Tallis (1505-1585)
10:18 Psalm 124 - Mode II with fauxbourdon
12:49 Psalm 125 - Mode VIII with fauxbourdon
14:58 Psalm 126 - Mode VI with fauxbourdon
17:07 Psalm 127 - Mode II with fauxbourdon
19:26 The First Lesson
22:25 Office Hymn: Veni creator spiritus - Latin, 9th cent.; even verses: Chanoine Nicolas-Mammès Couturier (1840-1911)
26:38 Magnificat: Magnificat and Nunc dimittis in B flat, Op. 10 - Charles Villiers Stanford (1852-1924)
30:37 The Second Lesson
33:15 Nunc Dimittis: Magnificat and Nunc dimittis in B flat, Op. 10 - Charles Villiers Stanford
36:24 The Apostles' Creed
37:48 Responses - Thomas Tallis
42:25 Anthem: Collect for Purity - Steven A. Rabanal (b. 1997)
44:30 Commemorations and Prayers
48:58 Benedicamus Domino
49:56 Anthem of the Blessed Virgin Mary: Regina caeli - Plainchant simple tone
51:45 Postlude: Pontifical Anthem and March (National anthem of the Vatican City State) - Charles Gounod (1818-1893)
Solemn Evensong
Tuesday in the Octave of Pentecost
According to the Ordinariate Use Divine Office
Tuesday, May 25th, A.D. 2021
7:00 PM
Incarnation Catholic Church
Orlando, Florida
00:00 Prelude: Factus est repente - Gerald Near (b. 1942)
03:30 Hymn: Before thy throne, O God, we kneel - ST. PETERSBURG
07:00 Opening Sentence and Penitential Rite
09:10 Preces - Thomas Tallis (1505-1585)
10:18 Psalm 124 - Mode II with fauxbourdon
12:49 Psalm 125 - Mode VIII with fauxbourdon
14:58 Psalm 126 - Mode VI with fauxbourdon
17:07 Psalm 127 - Mode II with fauxbourdon
19:26 The First Lesson
22:25 Office Hymn: Veni creator spiritus - Latin, 9th cent.; even verses: Chanoine Nicolas-Mammès Couturier (1840-1911)
26:38 Magnificat: Magnificat and Nunc dimittis in B flat, Op. 10 - Charles Villiers Stanford (1852-1924)
30:37 The Second Lesson
33:15 Nunc Dimittis: Magnificat and Nunc dimittis in B flat, Op. 10 - Charles Villiers Stanford
36:24 The Apostles' Creed
37:48 Responses - Thomas Tallis
42:25 Anthem: Collect for Purity - Steven A. Rabanal (b. 1997)
44:30 Commemorations and Prayers
48:58 Benedicamus Domino
49:56 Anthem of the Blessed Virgin Mary: Regina caeli - Plainchant simple tone
51:45 Postlude: Pontifical Anthem and March (National anthem of the Vatican City State) - Charles Gounod (1818-1893)
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