'Dissolving Illusions' 10th Anniversary Edition – Interview With Dr. Suzanne Humphries

In this interview, Dr. Suzanne Humphries discusses the release of the 10th anniversary edition of “Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History,” one of my favorite books on vaccines, originally published in 2013. I was honored to write the foreword for the update of this classic.





The updated and expanded 10th anniversary edition of “Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History,” by Dr. Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk, empowers readers with information, encourages critical examination of vaccine policies and advocates for informed consent in medical decisions.





"Dissolving Illusions" is a seminal book that critically examines vaccine science and history.





The new edition includes 200 additional pages, offering updated insights and deepening the historical context of vaccine development and its societal impacts.





The book challenges widely accepted views on vaccines, highlighting discrepancies between public health promises and actual outcomes, including the history of polio and smallpox vaccinations.





Through extensive research, Humphries and Bystrianyk present evidence suggesting that improvements in sanitation and hygiene, rather than vaccines, played a pivotal role in the decline of certain infectious diseases.

