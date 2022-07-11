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https://gnews.org/post/prgzdd95
07/10/2022 Fox: Chinese media ‘celebrates’ the assassination of Japan former prime minister Shinzo Abe. Sen. Marsha Blackburn explained that they are the mouthpiece of the CCP. It is a form of their soft propaganda, seeking to influence not only the Japanese people but also US people