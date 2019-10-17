Communist Never-Trumper & Hillary Clinton's Benghazi "Fixer" Elijah Cummings Dead - 1655-9A

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The BBC reported this morning that Democrat Cummings has died at the age of 68 –His office said he died due to “longstanding health challenges”.As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Mr Cummings instigated several investigations into the Trump administration. Earlier this year, he clashed with the president over the controversial detention of immigrants. During the exchange, President Trump called Mr Cumming’s majority-black Baltimore district a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess”, prompting criticism from several leading Democrats. The congressman had several health problems in recent years, and received treatment for his heart. E-Militia Article: Communist Never-Trumper & Hillary Clinton’s Benghazi “Fixer” Elijah Cummings Dead http://ow.ly/rd8030pJwvm
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