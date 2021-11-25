Serious Humor

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72 views • November 25, 2021
Jim Stone: "WASH YOUR TURKEY, BECAUSE THE CDC IS TELLING YOU NOT TO.
There must be something in the outer juice that is not inside the turkey itself if the CDC is telling you not to wash it. How ludicrous! You ALWAYS wash chicken and turkey. ALWAYS. What do they want there that can be washed off??? UPDATE: This post by the CDC has gotten attention and people who prepped their turkeys without washing them are now wrecking the preps they already did, and SANITIZING THEM. People don't trust a word from the CDC and I agree. Whatever they say, do the opposite. They are the new war machine. They are as dangerous as a tank in combat. "What did they do? Douse the turkeys inside and out with the digestible form of the VAX? I'm scrubbing that bird to within an inch of it's life now!"
There must be something in the outer juice that is not inside the turkey itself if the CDC is telling you not to wash it. How ludicrous! You ALWAYS wash chicken and turkey. ALWAYS. What do they want there that can be washed off??? UPDATE: This post by the CDC has gotten attention and people who prepped their turkeys without washing them are now wrecking the preps they already did, and SANITIZING THEM. People don't trust a word from the CDC and I agree. Whatever they say, do the opposite. They are the new war machine. They are as dangerous as a tank in combat. "What did they do? Douse the turkeys inside and out with the digestible form of the VAX? I'm scrubbing that bird to within an inch of it's life now!"
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