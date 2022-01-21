Experience the Holy Land at Home This Christmas With Artza Founder Itai Schimmel

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TAKEAWAYS
The inspiration and origin behind the Artza subscription box
Support Israeli artisans and have handmade products delivered to your front door
The Artza community shares the true spirit of Christmas year-round
Connect with other Artza subscribers in the growing online community
🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
What Is The Artza Box?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQXa8nhn6gA
Artza Community: https://www.artzabox.com/a/community/
Artza Cooking Class Video:https://fb.watch/97vG_JaaHA/
Get An Artza Box (20% OFF CODE: ARTZATinaGriffin): https://bit.ly/ARTZACCM
🔗 CONNECT WITH ITAI SCHIMMEL
Website: www.artzabox.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/artzabox
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artzabox/
📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup
📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/
🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour