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China Discovers Origin of Coronavirus: Issues Emergency Statement
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104 views • March 25, 2020
Infowars.com - March 24, 2020
The Chinese Communist Party Official Spokesperson at the Ministry of Truth released their statement exclusively To Alex Jones and Infowars.com!
Source: https://www.infowars.com/china-discovers-origin-of-coronavirus-issues-emergency-statement/
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The Chinese Communist Party Official Spokesperson at the Ministry of Truth released their statement exclusively To Alex Jones and Infowars.com!
Source: https://www.infowars.com/china-discovers-origin-of-coronavirus-issues-emergency-statement/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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