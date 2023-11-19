



MIRRORED from DollarVigilante

https://rumble.com/v3wigjw-israel-gaza-and-how-everything-you-are-told-is-a-lie.html



18.11.2023

If you are new to the Apocalypse and just woke up to who the real serial killers are, watch this video. Then, watch The Jones Plantation and read The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire. And then, when you've done all that, join The Dollar Vigilante.