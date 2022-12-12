Create New Account
Brittney Griner, Viktor Bout, & Paul Whelan. Prisoner Swaps Bring A Bittersweet. Merchant Of Death
Published Yesterday

Daniel 11:6-13 And in the end of years they shall join themselves together; for the king's daughter of the south shall come to the king of the north to make an agreement: but she shall not retain the power of the arm; neither shall he stand, nor his arm: but she shall be given up, and they that brought her, and he that begat her, and he that strengthened her in these times.

7 But out of a branch of her roots shall one stand up in his estate, which shall come with an army, and shall enter into the fortress of the king of the north, and shall deal against them, and shall prevail:


8 And shall also carry captives into Egypt their gods, with their princes, and with their precious vessels of silver and of gold; and he shall continue more years than the king of the north.


9 So the king of the south shall come into his kingdom, and shall return into his own land.


10 But his sons shall be stirred up, and shall assemble a multitude of great forces: and one shall certainly come, and overflow, and pass through: then shall he return, and be stirred up, even to his fortress.


11 And the king of the south shall be moved with choler, and shall come forth and fight with him, even with the king of the north: and he shall set forth a great multitude; but the multitude shall be given into his hand.


12 And when he hath taken away the multitude, his heart shall be lifted up; and he shall cast down many ten thousands: but he shall not be strengthened by it.


13 For the king of the north shall return, and shall set forth a multitude greater than the former, and shall certainly come after certain years with a great army and with much riches.


Russian state television mocks U.S. for Brittney Griner prisoner exchange. DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: ‘We couldn’t even get two people for the world’s most notorious weapons trafficker’


New Indonesian laws aren't just about sex outside marriage. It endangers press and religious freedom. 27 Chinese military aircraft, 4 warships detected around Taiwan.     Politics U.S. to Levy Human-Rights Sanctions on Russia, China. Germany is 'fully decoupling' from Russia, eyes China as 'systemic' rival: German minister of state


