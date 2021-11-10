© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DIGITAL SOLDIERS NEWS: CDC pursuing super-spreader international flight policy!
Follow
1
Share
Report
22 views • November 10, 2021
Article from Natural News
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-09-cdc-pursuing-super-spreader-international-flight-policy.html
"(Natural News) The Australian government says they are purposely importing Covid via vaccinated people, but the CDC says only vaccinated people can fly to America so we can stop the spread of Covid, so which is it? The U.S. government claims to have lost their patience with “anti-vaxxers,” but when you hear that it’s actually vaccinated people who are spreading Covid, with over 250 times the viral load in their nostrils, then maybe it’s the vaccinated that need to be banned from international travel."
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-09-cdc-pursuing-super-spreader-international-flight-policy.html
"(Natural News) The Australian government says they are purposely importing Covid via vaccinated people, but the CDC says only vaccinated people can fly to America so we can stop the spread of Covid, so which is it? The U.S. government claims to have lost their patience with “anti-vaxxers,” but when you hear that it’s actually vaccinated people who are spreading Covid, with over 250 times the viral load in their nostrils, then maybe it’s the vaccinated that need to be banned from international travel."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.