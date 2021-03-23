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Distressing the Your Mind
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84 views • March 23, 2021
Is it possible that the new language of technology is taking away your free will?
“If you are not paying for it, you are not the customer. You are the product being sold!”
This has created a totalitarian state we all live in.
“If you are not paying for it, you are not the customer. You are the product being sold!”
This has created a totalitarian state we all live in.
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