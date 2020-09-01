BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Did CDC Accidentally Publish Covid-19 Lie Demolishing Statistic!? 9,210 or 6% Stat Shocker – The End Of The Plandemic!
Buzzand_NZ
Buzzand_NZ
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • September 01, 2020
Part 1 – Quietly, someone updated the CDC website with a statistic the all but ends the Covid-19 horror. Of course mainstream media won’t cover it, they would rather it just go away. Governors, mayors and national politicians would rather assume it never existed because now you’ll realize how illegal what they’ve done it. They took away your freedom for 9,210 new flu related deaths…the statistic that not only ends the Covid saga but should also end the careers of EVERY politician, doctor and advisory board that locked us down.
Keywords
cdccovid-19false statistics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pediatrician’s shift: From vaccine advocate to skeptic exposes gaps in medical training and public health policy

Pediatrician’s shift: From vaccine advocate to skeptic exposes gaps in medical training and public health policy

Willow Tohi
Review Links Dental Implants to Infection Associated With Bone Loss in About 1 in 5 Patients

Review Links Dental Implants to Infection Associated With Bone Loss in About 1 in 5 Patients

Morgan S. Verity
The silent threat of sarcopenia: Why muscle loss demands immediate action

The silent threat of sarcopenia: Why muscle loss demands immediate action

Willow Tohi
Better Sleep, Natural Anxiety Relief and More: Health Benefits of Valerian

Better Sleep, Natural Anxiety Relief and More: Health Benefits of Valerian

Zoey Sky
Mung Beans Cited in Traditional Chinese Medicine for Heat and Detoxification

Mung Beans Cited in Traditional Chinese Medicine for Heat and Detoxification

Iva Greene
How Joint Supplements Can – and Cannot – Help Osteoarthritis

How Joint Supplements Can – and Cannot – Help Osteoarthritis

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy