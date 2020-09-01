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Did CDC Accidentally Publish Covid-19 Lie Demolishing Statistic!? 9,210 or 6% Stat Shocker – The End Of The Plandemic!
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21 views • September 01, 2020
Part 1 – Quietly, someone updated the CDC website with a statistic the all but ends the Covid-19 horror. Of course mainstream media won’t cover it, they would rather it just go away. Governors, mayors and national politicians would rather assume it never existed because now you’ll realize how illegal what they’ve done it. They took away your freedom for 9,210 new flu related deaths…the statistic that not only ends the Covid saga but should also end the careers of EVERY politician, doctor and advisory board that locked us down.
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