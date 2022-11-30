is-taking-the-vaccine-still-a-personal-choice

In Episode 83 we discuss the current rollout of the Covid 19 vaccine around the world. We take a look at methods that governments are using to get the maximum number of people vaccinated. We also discuss what various doctors, professors and other professionals have to say on the subject, in order to get an answer to the question whether taking the vaccine is still a personal choice.
